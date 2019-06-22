|
|
Marlin "Buck" Edwin Foley
Pueblo, CO -
Marlin "Buck" Edwin Foley, 75, passed away on June 18, 2019.
Survived by children, Timothy Paul Foley of Pueblo and Cynthia Foley Morris of Colorado Springs; siblings, David (Lori) Foley of Oklahoma, Hampton W. (Mabel) Foley, Ronald Foley, Leatrice Grubb, Arnessa (Carl) Lind and Patricia (Stan) Quillen all of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and former spouse, Peggy Hise Foley of Pueblo. Preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Kevin Foley and Larry Foley.
Buck was born to Hampton C. and Mary M. (Via) Foley on July 10, 1943, in Mt. Sidney, VA. He retired as a journeyman electrician and enjoyed traveling, loved his dog and horses and playing cowboy. Buck loved spending time with his children and family in Oklahoma and Virginia. He was a member of IBEW-Local 12 Union.
Per his request no services. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The News Leader from June 22 to June 25, 2019