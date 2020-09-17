Martha Elizabeth Miller
Hermtiage - Martha Elizabeth Miller, 92, of Hermitage, passed to her heavenly home on September 16, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Miller was born on November 15, 1927 in Coal Ridge, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Andy and Mary (Kuchera) Zudell. Mrs. Miller was a graduate of Belle Valley High School and after graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She then married David C. Miller on June 5, 1948 and moved to Hermitage, VA. Martha was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church for over 70 years where she taught Sunday School and served in many rolls on the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML). Mrs. Miller was a home maker and expert seamstress, sewing for others as well as her family. She was also an avid gardener and loved sharing her flowers with family and friends. Mrs. Miller was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.
She is survived by her four sons, David Miller and wife Billie Sue of Stanardsville, Ronnie Miller and wife Sue of Head Waters, Danny Miller and wife Kim of Forest, Eddie Miller and wife Lisa of Hermitage; six granddaughters, Chriscilla Browning and husband Greg, Tranella Roach and husband Gabe, Jelena Argenbright and husband Aaron, Crystal Hill and husband Bruce, Amanda Miller, Kristina Arguelles and husband Eduardo; seven great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters; special daughter Glenna Lyle and husband Will of Fishersville; three nephews, William Miller Jr., Bobby Miller, Mark Miller; a niece, Carolyn Lyles; sister in law, Lorraine Miller and many beloved nieces and nephews across the country.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by eight siblings.
A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Timothy Bohlmann officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Those attending are asked to maintain current Covid-19 guidelines.
The family would like to express a sincere THANK YOU to the nurses and doctors of Hospice of the Shenandoah for all of their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Dr., Fishersville, VA 22939; or to Bethany Lutheran Church, C/O Quilting Ministry, 18 Sophia Grace Dr., Fishersville, VA 22939.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the Miller family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.