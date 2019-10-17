Services
McMullen Funeral Home - Harrisonburg
5784 Greenmount Road
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
(540) 833-2891
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Harrisonburg
5784 Greenmount Road
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bridgewater United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jean VanLear Fulton


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jean VanLear Fulton Obituary
Martha Jean VanLear Fulton

Bridgewater - Martha "Jean" VanLear Fulton, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Mrs. Fulton was born on March 25, 1931 in Augusta County.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Creech officiating. Burial will be held privately.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 7 until 8 PM at the McMullen Funeral Home.

Those wishing may share a memory of Jean or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com

Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now