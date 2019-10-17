|
Martha Jean VanLear Fulton
Bridgewater - Martha "Jean" VanLear Fulton, 88, of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Fulton was born on March 25, 1931 in Augusta County.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Creech officiating. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 7 until 8 PM at the McMullen Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019