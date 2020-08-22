1/1
Martha M. Lambert
MARTHA M. LAMBERT

Staunton - Martha Cornelia (Moore) Lambert, 89, widow of Ray J. Lambert, Sr., of Staunton died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was born January 14, 1931, in Staunton, a daughter of the late James C. and Lonie (Wiseman) Moore.

She loved her flower gardens, going out to eat and her four cats.

Family members include her children, James L. Moore (Brenda), Pamela Osborne, Debra Colvin (Joe), and Ray Lambert, Jr.; and multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, who she loved very much.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alexander Salomon, hospice nurses, Mary, Allison, Ashley, and Amy, along with social worker, Cindy.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society,1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
