Martha S. Loan
Stokesdale, NC - Martha Stanley Loan, 86, married to the late Dallas G. Loan of Augusta County, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born on Jan. 2, 1933, the daughter of the late John C. and Amanda C. Stanley. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Martha was employed with Genesco in Verona for nearly 40 years.
She is survived by two sons, Paul and his wife, Michelle of Stokesdale, N.C; and Glenn and his wife, Angela of Fishersville. Five grandchildren: Amy Dunford of Staunton, Jason Loan of Winston-Salem, NC, Amanda Castillo of Harrisonburg, Athena Mabry and Zechariah Loan, both of Mountain Home, Idaho; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home in Staunton on Friday, November 1 at 6pm. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. A graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Staunton at on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11am.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019