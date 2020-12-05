1/
Mary Ann (Smith) Bradley
1943 - 2020
Mary Ann (Smith) Bradley

Stuarts Draft - Mary Ann (Smith) Bradley, 77, wife of Harry Louis Bradley of Woodview Court, Stuarts Draft, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mrs. Bradley was born in Waynesboro, Virginia on September 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Wilbur Ernest and Gracie Elizabeth (Quick) Smith.

Surviving in addition to her husband of sixty years, is a son, Todd Bradley and his wife Michelle; and two grandchildren, Morgan Bradley and Aaron Bradley.

Mrs. Bradley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, 26 Windmill Lane, Stuarts Draft, Virginia.

A private graveside service will be held in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Dog Adoptions, 4224 Wakefield Road, Richmond, Virginia 23235.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
