|
|
Mary Ann Guerrieri
Swoope - Mary Ann Guerrieri, 75, passed away September 24, surrounded by love in the home of family.
Mary Ann was born in Washington, D.C. on Christmas day, 1943, a daughter of the late Louis R. and Lois Delilah (Smith) Guerrieri.
Mary Ann was the youngest of four children, Richard Guerrieri, Carmella Joseph, and Lois "Sissy" Guerrieri.
Mary Ann was a true believer in the beauty and joy of nature. She composed many pieces of poetry about the beauty and abundance of nature for all to enjoy. She was spiritual, shared a quiet, reflective personality, a willing ear, and sympathetic strength with those lucky enough to know her. She was down-to-earth, open, loved a good laugh, and had a creative, understated elegance. Mary Ann was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend to many.
She worked as a Bookkeeper/Secretary at Churchville Elementary for six years and made many friends, and more recently at Wilson High School where she continued as a Bookkeeper and made even more friends.
Surviving is a sister, Carmella; niece, Jennifer Joseph; nephews, Robert Faraoni and his wife la, and David Joseph and his wife Tiffany. Also surviving are great nephews, John Joseph, Seth Joseph, Christian Joseph, Joshua Joseph, Ira Faraoni and Erol Faraoni. She is also survived by her loving pets, dog Cricket and cat Pia. Beloved by all, we will miss you, Mary. Fly free.
There will be a private memorial service for family and friends at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel. Mary Ann wished to be cremated.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019