Mary Ann Sanford
Salem - Mary Ann "Momo" Sanford, 86, formerly of Alexandria, Staunton, and Blacksburg, died June 22, 2019 in Salem.
Born May 11, 1933, she was a daughter of the late William McKinley Sanford and Frances Lillian (Van Lear) Sanford. She attended George Washington High School in Alexandria, VA and St. Mary's Academy in Leonardtown, MD. Mary Ann was a long-standing member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and she was an accomplished genealogist. She lived in Staunton for over fifteen years before moving to Blacksburg in 1999.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Walton McKinley Sanford, sister Martha Frances Sanford Albert, and former husband George Norris Sr. Surviving are Sanford's son, George Norris and wife Carmel Murphy Norris of Staunton; daughter Rose Norris of Blacksburg; nieces Brenda Buster and Monica Generous; three grandchildren, Aíne Norris, Quintin McClellan Jr., and William McClellan; and her best friend of 86 years, June Barry and husband Jimmy Barry.
Henry Funeral Home is serving the family. Private services will be held with interment at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 26 to June 29, 2019