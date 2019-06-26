Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
For more information about
Mary Sanford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Sanford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Sanford Obituary
Mary Ann Sanford

Salem - Mary Ann "Momo" Sanford, 86, formerly of Alexandria, Staunton, and Blacksburg, died June 22, 2019 in Salem.

Born May 11, 1933, she was a daughter of the late William McKinley Sanford and Frances Lillian (Van Lear) Sanford. She attended George Washington High School in Alexandria, VA and St. Mary's Academy in Leonardtown, MD. Mary Ann was a long-standing member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and she was an accomplished genealogist. She lived in Staunton for over fifteen years before moving to Blacksburg in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Walton McKinley Sanford, sister Martha Frances Sanford Albert, and former husband George Norris Sr. Surviving are Sanford's son, George Norris and wife Carmel Murphy Norris of Staunton; daughter Rose Norris of Blacksburg; nieces Brenda Buster and Monica Generous; three grandchildren, Aíne Norris, Quintin McClellan Jr., and William McClellan; and her best friend of 86 years, June Barry and husband Jimmy Barry.

Henry Funeral Home is serving the family. Private services will be held with interment at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 26 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now