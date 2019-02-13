|
Mary Burnett
Staunton - Mary Frances (Cloutier) "Buggy" Burnett, 89, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Waynesboro Manor.
She was born on March 9, 1929 in Staunton, a daughter of the late H. N. and Irma (Philibert Cloutier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her costar in a 68 year love story, husband Samuel V. "Jimmy" Burnett, sister; Irma Hintze, son; Michael V. Burnett, and son-in-law; James R. Crawford.
Survivors include a brother, Leo Cloutier of Waynesboro, sister-in-law; Delores Pleasants of Xenia, OH, daughters; Rebecca Crawford of Harrisonburg, Kay Burnett (David McKinnon) of Waynesboro, and Robin Burnett, Steve Griffin) of Burlington, VT, grandchildren; Robert S. Crawford (Brooke), Andrew Crawford, India Farmer (Andrew), Alder Burnett Holliday, and Rachael Burnett, great-grandchildren; Cordelia, Dorian, Matteo, Rosetta, Rylie, Blake, Holden and Jamison, two nieces and four nephews.
She also leaves special friends Polly Broyles, Sandra Harris and Esther Hart.
"Buggy" retired from Waynesboro Public Schools after almost 30 years, serving as secretary to the Superintendent, followed by a long tenure as secretary and bookkeeper at Waynesboro High School.
She loved camping, traveling, reading, the Washington Redskins, UVA and Virginia Tech football, any and all dogs.
The family will host a celebration of "Buggy's life later this year. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Waynesboro Manor for their love and care.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions in "Buggy's" memory to the Augusta County SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, 201 W. Broad Street, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019