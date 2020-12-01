1/1
Mary Cupp
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Cupp

Waynesboro - Mary Brooks "Mike" Cupp, of Waynesboro Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fishersville Virginia, with her loving husband by her side.

Born on April 14, 1935, in her home place of Vesuvius, she was a daughter of the late McKinnley and Mamie Brooks.

Mary attended Spottswood High School where she was an active member in the Glee Club, FHA, 4-H and varsity cheerleading. As a young woman, Mary was an avid bowler, which earned her many awards and trophies. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and providing care for those in need.

She married Billy Burke Cupp on June 12, 1962 in the town of Waynesboro.

Mary worked as a blade inspector for American Safety Razor for 35 years. Upon her retirement, Mary became a caregiver for family members and friends.

She was a faithful Christian and loyal member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church, where she enjoyed fellowship with church members and taught Sunday school. In her later years, she enjoyed Sunday rides with the love of her life, best friend and husband, Bill Cupp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; Mack Brooks, Hale Brooks and Kennan Brooks; and seven sisters, Ellen Ralston, Kathryn Berry, Edna Caricofe, Vivian Puckett, Martha Conner, Margaret Decker and Phyllis Nicely.

Mary is survived by her husband, Billy Burke Cupp, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The family of Mrs. Cupp wishes to extend sincere thanks to her caregivers Earlene Watson, Dot Woodsell and Shenandoah Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
5409498383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved