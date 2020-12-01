Mary Cupp
Waynesboro - Mary Brooks "Mike" Cupp, of Waynesboro Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fishersville Virginia, with her loving husband by her side.
Born on April 14, 1935, in her home place of Vesuvius, she was a daughter of the late McKinnley and Mamie Brooks.
Mary attended Spottswood High School where she was an active member in the Glee Club, FHA, 4-H and varsity cheerleading. As a young woman, Mary was an avid bowler, which earned her many awards and trophies. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and providing care for those in need.
She married Billy Burke Cupp on June 12, 1962 in the town of Waynesboro.
Mary worked as a blade inspector for American Safety Razor for 35 years. Upon her retirement, Mary became a caregiver for family members and friends.
She was a faithful Christian and loyal member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church, where she enjoyed fellowship with church members and taught Sunday school. In her later years, she enjoyed Sunday rides with the love of her life, best friend and husband, Bill Cupp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; Mack Brooks, Hale Brooks and Kennan Brooks; and seven sisters, Ellen Ralston, Kathryn Berry, Edna Caricofe, Vivian Puckett, Martha Conner, Margaret Decker and Phyllis Nicely.
Mary is survived by her husband, Billy Burke Cupp, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family of Mrs. Cupp wishes to extend sincere thanks to her caregivers Earlene Watson, Dot Woodsell and Shenandoah Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
