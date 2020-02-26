Services
Mary Donna Olsen


1962 - 2020
Mary Donna Olsen Obituary
Mary Donna Olsen

Lawrenceville, Ga. - Mary Donna Olsen, age 57 of Lawrenceville, Georgia entered into glory Friday, February 21st 2020. Mary Donna was preceded in death by her father Donald Leroy Brown and her brother Tillman Mark Brown. Mary is survived by her husband Steve Olsen, her mother Mary June Brown, her daughters Faith Elizabeth Olsen, Rebecca Grace Olsen, Rachel Joy Teears, son-in-law Thomas Wolf Teears; several nieces, nephews, and a loving host of other family and friends.

Mary Donna was a native of Waynesboro, Virginia. She was born in Waynesboro but lived most of her life in Lawrenceville. She attended Ridgeview Christian School and Blueridge Community College. She worked as a secretary at the University of Virginia in Continuing Education and later as a pre-school teacher at First Baptist Church Snellville. She was a member of First Baptist Church Snellville, the Multiples Club, and Creative Memories scrapbooking club. She enjoyed being a member of the MOMS group at First Baptist Church Snellville, volunteering in the church nursery, and spending lots of time with her family. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m.Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Fishersville United Methodist Church Cemetery officiated by Pastor Rick Rasberry. A reception will follow at the church for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
