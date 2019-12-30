|
MARY E FLICK
Crimora - Mary Eleanor (Copp) Flick, 77, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 31, 1942, in Norfolk, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ivy E. (Kelly) Copp.
Prior to retirement, Mary was employed by GE and Genicom with 35 years of service.
She was a member of Annex United Methodist Church.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Cindy Thacker of Staunton and Bobby and Kristi Thacker of Waynesboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tabatha Heinrich and Ralph DiCicco of Waynesboro and Tina and Arthur Milstead of Crimora; a brother, Theodore Copp of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Patricia Pitzer of Princeton, West Virginia and Josie Bryant of Staunton; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Hoffman and a granddaughter, Cierra Keene.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Russell Heinrich. Burial will be private in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020