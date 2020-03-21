|
Mary Emily (Eakle) Morgan, 98, of Staunton, Virginia, died peacefully at her residence on February 6, 2020. She was born July 21, 1921 in Staunton and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Mary Baldwin College. Emily worked as a teacher in the Staunton school system for 32 years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Frontier Culture Museum and Central United Methodist Church where she was a lifelong member. A private graveside service took place at Thornrose Cemetery on February 8, 2020. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Central United Methodist Church, 14 N. Lewis St. Staunton, VA 24401. Condolences may be expressed online at www.henryfuneralhome.net, where a more detailed obituary may be viewed.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020