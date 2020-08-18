1/1
Mary E. "Butterfly" (Randolph) Rucker
1956 - 2020
Mary E. "Butterfly" (Randolph) Rucker

Maryland - Mary E. "Butterfly" (Randolph) Rucker of Bowie, Maryland was born on January 25, 1956, in Staunton, VA. She went home to glory on August 10, 2020 in Maryland. She was the only child born from the union of the late Crawford Houston Randolph and Lina Edna (Frye) Randolph.

She graduated from Wilson Memorial High School and retired from Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State after 25 years of service.

She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and served at Mt. Marine Baptist Church faithfully.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving husband, Dennis L. Rucker of 43 years; mother, Lina (Frye) Randolph; two Goddaughters, Demetra Davenport and Dominique Gaines; a host of cousins, other family and friends.

Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a public viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m., and a private family funeral service will be held after viewing at Mt. Marine Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services will be streamed live on Mt. Marine Baptist Church website-https://mtmarine.org and relatives and friends may share condolences with the family and view complete obituary online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540) 886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Mary was an Angle on earth She was my best friend and Sister known her all my life her parents was my Godparent we shared every thing with each other we cried & laughed together , Mary and I would be on the phone for hours my heart hurts I will miss her dearly but I know she is with her daddy smiling ! My heart goes out to Lina, mom and Dennis they will need prays and support . Love and miss you my friend !
Sandra Tram
Friend
August 18, 2020
God has received another perfect angel. I'm sure her Dad is waiting to welcome her through those pearly gates. Mary and I were friends for so long. I still cannot bring myself to believe she's gone. Although she's no longer with us, we all have the memories to share of her. May God comfort Dennis, her Mom and the rest of her family during these times and see them through the long hard days that lie ahead. My thoughts and prayers will be with the entire family.
Mary Robinson
Friend
August 18, 2020
Patti & Gunars Berzins
Friend
August 15, 2020
Dennis and Family
We share in your loss. Lifting you and Family in prayer. Praying for peace and comfort.
Michael and Mamie Williams
Mamie Williams
Friend
