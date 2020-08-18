God has received another perfect angel. I'm sure her Dad is waiting to welcome her through those pearly gates. Mary and I were friends for so long. I still cannot bring myself to believe she's gone. Although she's no longer with us, we all have the memories to share of her. May God comfort Dennis, her Mom and the rest of her family during these times and see them through the long hard days that lie ahead. My thoughts and prayers will be with the entire family.

Mary Robinson

Friend