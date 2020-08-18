Mary E. "Butterfly" (Randolph) Rucker
Maryland - Mary E. "Butterfly" (Randolph) Rucker of Bowie, Maryland was born on January 25, 1956, in Staunton, VA. She went home to glory on August 10, 2020 in Maryland. She was the only child born from the union of the late Crawford Houston Randolph and Lina Edna (Frye) Randolph.
She graduated from Wilson Memorial High School and retired from Diplomatic Security at the U.S. Department of State after 25 years of service.
She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and served at Mt. Marine Baptist Church faithfully.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory her devoted and loving husband, Dennis L. Rucker of 43 years; mother, Lina (Frye) Randolph; two Goddaughters, Demetra Davenport and Dominique Gaines; a host of cousins, other family and friends.
Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a public viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m., and a private family funeral service will be held after viewing at Mt. Marine Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services will be streamed live on Mt. Marine Baptist Church website-https://mtmarine.org and relatives and friends may share condolences with the family and view complete obituary online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540) 886-2601.