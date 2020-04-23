|
Mary E. Strother
Staunton - Mary Ellen Strother, 92, of Staunton went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence.
She was born October 15, 1927 in Staunton, daughter of the late James and Irene (Downey) Strother.
Mary was a member of Augusta Street United Methodist Church.
Family includes her son, Dennis P. Strother; two daughters, Beverly Wells and Timothy, and Alicia and Jerome Simmons; a sister, Mrs. Peggy Totten; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to Henry Funeral Home.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020