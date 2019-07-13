Services
Mary Elizabeth "Corky" Johnson

Mary Elizabeth "Corky" Johnson Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Corky" Johnson

Waynesboro - Mary Elizabeth ("Corky") Johnson, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away Wed. July 10 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, following a brief illness.

She was born August 3, 1932, in Rockford, Ill. to the late George L. and Elizabeth B. Petitgout. She was a homemaker, loved her family dearly and all animals, especially her cats. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 58 years, John, in 2014, and her brother, George Petitgout Jr.

Surviving are her sons, William (Bill) of Waynesboro, Robert (Bob) and wife Karen of Oak Point, TX, and J. Christopher (Chris) Johnson and wife Kristie of Fort Worth, TX. Also surviving are two grandsons, a special sister-in-law and nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Augusta Memorial Park.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from July 13 to July 16, 2019
