Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Lutton
Waynesboro - Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Lutton, 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Liz was born October 22, 1934 in Shipman, a daughter of the late Bland Massie and Lucy Jane (Martin) Martin.
She retired from Hollister and was a member of Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Pete Martin, Fred Martin, Russell Martin, Linwood Martin, Robert Martin; sisters, Lila Robertson and Shirley McGann.
Survivors include her husband, Dave Lutton; son, Wes Lutton of Stuarts Draft; daughters, Cindy Blackwell and husband, Jack of Waynesboro, Robin Birckhead and husband, Thomas of Waynesboro; siblings, Bland Martin, Jr. and wife, Brenda of Batesville and Gladys Martin of KY.; grandchildren, Melanie, Heather, Kristina, Meagan T.L. and James David; ten great grandchildren and one to be born.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main St., with Pastor Jim Corbin officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Wes Lutton, Paul Ferris, Richard Jones, Trey Garrison, Jim Doyle, Adam Cash and Jerry Beard.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Liz's memory may be made to the Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2959 Hermitage Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019