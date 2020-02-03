|
Mary Elizabeth Maupin Raines
Staunton - Mary Elizabeth Maupin Raines, 77, of Staunton passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Augusta Health Shenandoah Hospice House.
Born April 23, 1942 in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late William Kinter Maupin, Sr. and Ora Elizabeth Copenhaver Maupin.
Mary was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Staunton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing, and tending to her flower gardens and indoor plants.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Raines; son, Wayne Raines, Jr.; and brother, William Kinter Maupin, Jr.
Survivors include her two children, Mark Raines of Staunton and Tayna Stover and husband, Mike of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Harley Raines, Dylan Raines, Damian Raines, Danielle Sprouse, and Kaiti Sprouse; great-grandson, Anthony Jackson Raines; sisters, Helen Johnson and husband, David of Staunton and Shirley Dabney of Crozet; brother, Arlie Mullins of SD; sister-in-law, Jane Maupin of Staunton; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Rader M. Ogden and Pastor Layne Lashley officiating.
Active pallbearers will be Mark Raines, Mike Stover, Dylan Raines, Damian Raines, Zachary Debilzan, and Pastor Layne Lashley.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Victory Baptist Church, 1176 Lee Jackson Highway, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020