Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 949-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Maupin Raines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Maupin Raines Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Maupin Raines

Staunton - Mary Elizabeth Maupin Raines, 77, of Staunton passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Augusta Health Shenandoah Hospice House.

Born April 23, 1942 in Staunton, she was the daughter of the late William Kinter Maupin, Sr. and Ora Elizabeth Copenhaver Maupin.

Mary was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Staunton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing, and tending to her flower gardens and indoor plants.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Raines; son, Wayne Raines, Jr.; and brother, William Kinter Maupin, Jr.

Survivors include her two children, Mark Raines of Staunton and Tayna Stover and husband, Mike of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Harley Raines, Dylan Raines, Damian Raines, Danielle Sprouse, and Kaiti Sprouse; great-grandson, Anthony Jackson Raines; sisters, Helen Johnson and husband, David of Staunton and Shirley Dabney of Crozet; brother, Arlie Mullins of SD; sister-in-law, Jane Maupin of Staunton; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Rader M. Ogden and Pastor Layne Lashley officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Mark Raines, Mike Stover, Dylan Raines, Damian Raines, Zachary Debilzan, and Pastor Layne Lashley.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, C/O Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Victory Baptist Church, 1176 Lee Jackson Highway, Staunton, VA 24401.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -