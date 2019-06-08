|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Wright) Pierce McLear
Staunton - Mary Elizabeth "Tootie" (Wright) Pierce McLear, 89, widow of John Wesley McLear, Sr. formerly of Ellen Street, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Shenandoah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Mrs. McLear was born on November 18, 1929 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Floyd Christian and Ruby (Masoncup) Wright.
Mrs. McLear was a lifetime member of Third Presbyterian Church where she was very active with the Presbyterian Women and the founder of the salad luncheon. She was a member of the local chapter of A.A. R. P. and the Staunton Senior Center. "Tootie" enjoyed playing Bingo, reading, puzzle books and traveling. Mrs. McLear retired in 2009 from Rowe's with over 30 years of service where she enjoyed working with and greeting the public.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. McLear was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia P. Kemp; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Pierce; a granddaughter, Amy Pierce and a brother, Floyd Wright.
Survivors include a son, Dennis W. Pierce of Staunton; a sister, Kay W. Snyder and her husband Boyd of Stuarts Draft; three grandchildren, Courtney McCrory and her husband Darrell; Brandy Lowery and her husband Chris and Shaun Pierce and his wife Kristi; a great granddaughter, Olivia Lowery; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Greenville United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Jacob R. Singleton.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Third Presbyterian Church, 1313 Barterbrook Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 8 to June 11, 2019