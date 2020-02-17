|
Mary Estelle "Muffett" (Bright) Butler
Staunton - Mary Estelle "Muffett" (Bright) Butler, 92, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Brightview, Staunton.
She was born January 4, 1928 in Bath County, a daughter of the late Sherman L. and Sarah Lena (Brown) Bright.
Mary retired after 35 years of service as an administrative assistant/ office manager from C & P Telephone Phone Company in 1982.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Staunton, where she was a member of the Sunshine Group. She enjoyed going to auctions and was an avid collector.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M. Odell "Pop" Butler on July 31, 1997; siblings, Goldie, Hester, Joanna, Virginia, Homer, Arthur, Stanley, Richard, Annie, Pauline, Paul, Lester and Ethel.
Survivors include a sister, Lena Mahulda Cook of Fishersville; sister-in-law, Lola Bright of New York; as well as a number of beloved nieces, nephews and special friends of the Sunshine Group of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with Rev. Norman Ramsey and Rev. Wade Munsford officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the at the church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, Va. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Sam Cook, Scott Cook, David Cook, Larry Bright, Tommy Berry and Ken Updike.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews attending the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
