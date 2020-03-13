|
Mary Evelyn Almquist
Staunton - Mary Evelyn (Foster) Almquist, 93, wife of Wallace E. Almquist of Staunton passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Legacy at North Augusta.
Mrs. Almquist was born in McLean, Texas on July 6, 1926, the daughter of the late Nelson Wheeler and Eula Mae (Anderson) Foster.
Mary graduated from McLean High School in Texas and West Texas State University in 1947. She was active in various church and civic organizations, including the Evangelical Covenant Church, the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Staunton, Young Life, Christian Women's Club, Welcome Club, and the Beverly Garden Club. Mary was known for her relational giftedness and being the consummate hostess. She frequently opened her home to the above organizations, as well as numerous family gathering. She was choir director and pianist at the Stoneridge Covenant Church in Allison Park, Pennsylvania for many years. She was blessed with a voice and musical ability that she shared with many over the years, all to the glory of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Ellen Hooper and Eula Faye Sites.
Surviving in addition to her husband of seventy-three years, are four sons, Wallace Jr, (Joyce) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Dr. John F. (Carmella) of North East, Pennsylvania, W. Craig (Michele) of Versailles, Kentucky, and Douglas E. (Robyn) of Henrico, Virginia; a daughter, Kristen B. Rupert (Bruce) of Staunton, Virginia; sixteen grandchildren, Wallace III, John Jr., Collin, Nathan, Emily, Sydney, Andrew, Carter and Erik Almquist, Erin Wiggins, Corinne Reilly, Gretchen Schindler, Daniel Rupert, Lindsay Cummings, and Jill and Joy Bensmiller; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Gloria Almquist Shull; and numerous nieces and nephews in Arkansas and Texas.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Covenant Presbyterian Church by Reverend John Peterson.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020