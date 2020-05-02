Services
Mary Frances Harouff Curd

Mary Frances Harouff Curd Obituary
Mary Frances Harouff Curd

Fishersville - Mary Frances Harouff Curd, of Fishersville, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Bath County, daughter of the late Harper Howard Harouff and Eva Grace Beverage Harouff. She has resided in Waynesboro since the age of two.

Mary Frances was a retired Registered Nurse and an active member of Fishersville United Methodist Church. She loved painting pictures, did extensive travelling and enjoyed camping with her family and working in her garden.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Curd; her sister, Ruth (Nelson) Crum, of Waynesboro; her brother, Leon Harouff of Midland, Michigan; her nephews, Gary (Debbie) Crum, Michael (Sandra) Crum, Paul Harouff; her nieces, Leslie (Joe) Leary and Christine (Brendan) Henriquez; her step-children, James (Kelly) Curd and Joy Curd.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, conducted by Pastor Peter Choi and The Rev. Dr. Gene Williams. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2020
