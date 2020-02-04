Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Staunton - Mary Magdalene (Harris) Smith, 88, widow of Glen Francis Smith of 108 Caroline Street, Staunton, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born December 1, 1931, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late George and Lurenda (Ross) Harris.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Family members include her children, Gregory Breckenridge, Marlene Johnson, Linda Breckenbridge, Vanessa May (Rudolph), and Laura Carter (William); siblings, Martha Henderson, Charles Wayland (LaLaura), and John Wayland; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery by Pastor Michael Turner.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the graveside service in the Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
