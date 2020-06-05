Mary Irene Ragan
Harrisonburg - Mary Irene Ragan, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a former resident of the Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton. Irene is survived by six children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. For more information please see https://lightenarrangements.com/ireneragan
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.