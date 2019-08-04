|
Mary J. Corbin
Waynesboro - Mary Jean Corbin, 72, of 9 Jefferson Court Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord at 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, August 3, 2019 at the University of Virginia Hospital, Charlottesville.
She was born on November 18, 1946 in Lexington and was a daughter of the late Gail B. and Bessie (Stinnett) Corbin.
Mary was employed by the General Electric Corporation in Waynesboro for 33 years and was later employed by the Genicom Corporation in Waynesboro for 2 years. Her last place of employment was the Target Corporation in Stuarts Draft for 9 years. She was a member of the Greenville Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by her twin sister and brother-in-law, Martha A. and Royce Easter of Galax; a brother, Robert M. Corbin of Waynesboro; a sister in-law, Sheila Corbin of Greenville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Ray B. Corbin and Roger L. Corbin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor David Ball and Rev. Frank Hall. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Steeles Tavern.
Active pallbearers will be selected from friends attending the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville for the kindness they gave to Mary in the past 14 months. They also wish to thank the entire staff at the University of Virginia Neuro Intensive Care unit for all they did.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019