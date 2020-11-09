Mary Jane Cale
Waynesboro - Mary Jane Cale, 80, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Augusta Health, Fishersville, following a brief illness. She was born in Greenville on June 5, 1940, a daughter of the late Jacob Derr Shiflett and Martha Ella Strickler Shiflett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Franklin Cale, Jr. and a son, William Edward Cale.
Survivors include her son, David D. Cale and his wife, Valerie of Harrisonburg; two daughters, Cindy Hall and her husband, Stuart of Staunton and Barbara Newman and her husband, Kevin of Virginia Beach; three brothers, Frank Shiflett, Marshall Shiflett and Charles Shiflett; one sister, Florence Breeden; six grandchildren, Carson Cale, Madeleine Cale, Billy Allen, CJ Allen, Jake Newman and Ryan Newman, and her beloved dog, "Dora".
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P. M., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, conducted by Pastor Steve Paulus. Immediately following the graveside service the family will receive friends at Mary Jane's home.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home of Fishersville.