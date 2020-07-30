Mary Kathryn (Fultz) Wheeler
Glade Spring - Mary Kathryn (Fultz) Wheeler, 96, of Glade Spring, Virginia, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Dominion Assisted Living in Bristol, Tennessee.
Mary Kathryn was born on April 21, 1924 in Rockbridge County, Virginia, daughter of the late Mabel May Rees Fultz and Marvin Parker Fultz. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and a Master of Education degree from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mary Kathryn was an educator for 40 years in the Fishersville, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and Charlottesville school districts, and she taught extension classes for the University of Virginia. Mary Kathryn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro where she had served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, volunteer ESL teacher, and church librarian. During her residence in Washington County, Virginia, she attended the Emory United Methodist Church with her daughter, Carol.
Mary Kathryn was devoted to her family, friends, and many students. Mary Kathryn loved teaching and she loved children. She was a world traveler, a gifted quilt maker, talented embroiderer, and an avid knitter. She published three books including her memoir, The Photograph and Other Short Stories, The Big Surprise, and The Brave Mouse. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making her special bread recipe for her family.
Mary Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, P. Norman Wheeler; her brother, Horace Fultz; her sister, Edith May Fultz Bryan Cavendish; her sister, Jean Fultz Meredith Bernard; her great-granddaughter, Taylor Wheeler; and her son, Philip Wheeler.
Mary Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Carol Wheeler Green Doss and husband Bobby; grandsons, Patrick Wheeler and wife Katie, and Scott Wheeler and wife Jenn; Patrick's and Scott's mother Kathy Umdenstock Corey and husband Bill; her grandson, Christopher Anama-Green and husband, Emmanuel Anama-Green ("Bo"); great-granddaughters, Haleigh Wheeler, Mackenzie Wheeler, and Elizabeth Wheeler; great-grandsons, Tyler Wheeler and James Wheeler; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Saturday, August 1, 2020 for limited family at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church in Steeles Tavern. Out of an abundance of concern for the pandemic, the service was not open to the public. However, the service was recorded and can be viewed by visiting Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes Facebook page.
The family of Mary Kathryn Wheeler wishes to thank the staff at Dominion Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice, both of Bristol, Tennessee, for their special care and attention.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Upper Tennessee River Roundtable at www.uppertnriver.org
to support clean river work in Southwest Virginia. Daughter Carol is executive director for this nonprofit. In the past few years, Mary Kathryn spent endless hours as a volunteer with the Roundtable and grew to love the people and the mission.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
