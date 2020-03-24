|
Mary L. Cary
Staunton - Mary L. "Lou" Cary of 2530 Springhill Road, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 6, 2020 comforted by her children at her residence.
She was born on May 31, 1936 in Headwaters, a daughter of the late Mary "Liz" Leach.
Lou was truly devoted to her family and was active in all aspects of their lives.
She attended Millboro High School. She was employed for 48 years by Augusta County Schools as a school bus driver, of which she dearly loved. Lou was a member of Pleasant View-Springhill Ruritan Club and Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the outdoors and working on the farm. Lou never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald A. Cary; and a brother, John Elwood Leach.
Lou is survived by her children, Mary Virginia Roudabush (Gary), Michael A. Cary and friend, Pam Hoffman, and Donald L. Cary (Erin) of Waynesboro; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Andrew, Alisha, Chris, Jenny, Krissy, Emma, Ainsley, and Jack; four great grandchildren and another due April 5; a sister, Dorothy Caciedo of Gainesville; and special cousins, Doris Brown and Frances Arthur.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Pleasant View Evangelical Church by Rev. Larry Closter.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 in Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or to Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2733 Springhill Road, Staunton, VA 24401
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020