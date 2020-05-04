|
Mary L. Johnson
Churchville - Mary Louise (Waybright) Snead Johnson, 83, of Churchville, passed away Sunday (May 3, 2020) in Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab Center.
Born May 27, 1936 in Blue Grass, Virginia, she was the daughter of Kenny and Ollie Elizabeth (Mullenax) Waybright.
A Certified Nursing Assistant, she was employed by Western State Hospital for 27 years, and later by Oak Hill Nursing Home and Bridgewater Home. After retirement she enjoyed working at the deli counter of Junction Convenience, where she was affectionately known as "Mom." Mary loved fishing on the Outer Banks as well as trout fishing locally. She was an avid vegetable gardener and greatly enjoyed cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Sheets; husbands Jesse Snead and Bill Johnson; and three brothers, Nevin, Lester and George Waybright. Surviving are two daughters, Vickie Knight and husband Stevie of Goshen, and Mary Ann Kisamore and husband Gary of Churchville; two sisters, Lucille Back of Verona and Dollie Simmons and husband Bill of Bridgewater; one granddaughter, Heather Marshall and husband Lee; one step grandson, Stevie Knight and wife Brandy; great grandchildren Mason Marshall and his sister, soon to be born; step great-grandchildren Maggie, Ellee and Gavin Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 pm Thursday, May 7 in Arbovale Cemetery, Arbovale, West Virginia. Pastor David Rittenhouse will officiate.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 pm Thursday, May 7 in Arbovale Cemetery, Arbovale, West Virginia. Pastor David Rittenhouse will officiate.
Published in The News Leader from May 4 to May 7, 2020