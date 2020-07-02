Mary Lee Sims
Lyndhurst - Mary Lee (Burgess) Sims, 90, widow of Donald S. Sims, Sr. of Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Sims was born in Maybeury, West Virginia on November 29, 1929 a daughter of the late George H. and Ida (Woods) Burgess.
Mary was a member of the Waynesboro Mennonite Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Bircham and her husband Roger, and three brothers, Earl and David Burgess and Howard Mitchelson.
Surviving are four children, Linda Howdyshell and her husband James of Grottoes, Pam Sims of Lyndhurst, Donald Sims, Jr. of Lyndhurst, and Ronald Sims of Stuarts Draft.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Pastors Clair Good and Joe Arbaugh, II.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net