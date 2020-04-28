|
|
Mary Lou (Little) Gordon
Middlebrook - Mary Lou (Little) Gordon, 83, widow of Clarence Henry "C.H." Gordon, passed away at her daughter's home on the family farm in Middlebrook, 768 Walker Creek Road, on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the presence of her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Virginia and through video chat in Nebraska.
In addition to being a lifelong homemaker, her strong religious beliefs were instilled in her children, and her involvement in their lives brought her great joy and comfort. She was active in her community and church until her health failed. She loved to play the piano and played for churches in the Middlebrook and McKinley area. She was a member of New Providence, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and helped with Bible School. She was also a member of the Newport Circle, and dearly loved visiting with family, friends and church members and enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
Mary Lou was born August 9, 1936 in McKinley, Virginia, a daughter of the late Fred Little and Norma Sensabaugh Little Moore. She was raised by her grandparents, Arthur (Ott) and Patience Sensabaugh, and continued the family farm upon their death.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina; son-in-law, Rick; and daughter-in-law, Ann.
She is survived by sons, Mickey, Kenny, and Jeff (Terri), and daughter, Karen; grandchildren, Justine (Mark), Brad (Heather), Daniel (Brittany), Emily (Adam), Natalie (Michael), Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jordan, Sullivan, and Asher.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
There will be a private graveside service at Mt. Hermon Cemetery in Newport, Virginia.
The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Lynn Moore, Dr. Rob Marsh, and Augusta Health Hospice, and the members of the Old and New Providence Church Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsway Help Center, 797 Spottswood Road, Steeles Tavern, Virginia 24476.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020