|
|
Mary Louise Ault Humphreys
- - Mary Louise Ault Humphreys, born July 26, 1930, in Staunton, Va., passed away July 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles E. and Lila Vest Ault; her husband, William L. (Bill) Humphreys; brothers William E. Ault and Robert Bryan Ault; a sister, Betty Ault Tucker and brother-in-law, Randolph Tucker.
She is survived by her sister, Lee Ault Buchanan of Staunton, Va. and nieces Patricia Buchanan Powell (Tom) of Staunton and Peggy Buchanan Smith (Dallas) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, formerly of Staunton, Va.
She is also survived by her children, Virginia H. Vere of Richmond, Va., David Humphreys (Susan) of White Stone, Va. and Tyler Humphreys (Jody) of Christiansburg, Va.; her precious grandchildren, Sarah Steffey, Phillip Humphreys, Nathaniel Humphreys, Elizabeth Humphreys and Sammantha Humphreys; brother-in-law, Ran Humphreys of Pensacola, Fl.; and numerous nieces and nephews who reside around the country.
She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1946 and worked for Augusta Creamery and the Staunton Creamery before moving to Kilmarnock, Va. with her husband in 1953. She retired as manager of the Kilmarnock, Va. DMV office.
Her family will always cherish their memories of the Coffeytown family reunions in Buena Vista and the devotion with which Louise's Augusta Co. friends Sherry Simantel, Opal and Charlie Homan, and Beverley and Joe Johnson sustained her youth and gave continuity to her Shenandoah soul.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Kilmarnock Baptist Church, Church Street, Kilmarnock, Va. with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Leader from July 23 to July 26, 2019