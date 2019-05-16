|
|
Mary Lue Hite Taylor Cook
Greenville - Mary Lue (Hite) Taylor Cook,74, widow of Filmore Lee Cook passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Greenville on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Mary was born January 5, 1945 to the late Russell and Fanny Grace (Strickler) Hite Nuckles.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Hite and a son, Billy Taylor.
She was a hard-working woman, who loved God, her Cookie man, her children, her family and friends. She enjoyed auctions, riding motorcycles, her cats, talking to her kids on the phone, her grandbabies, great grandbabies and her weekly visits from Patsy, Elmer, Dot, Roger, who were her best friends.
She is survived by two sisters, Louise Slusher of Middlebrook and Dorothy Bowling and Roger, Sr. of Greenville; brother, Elmer Hite and Patsy of Middlebrook; two sons, Robert Taylor and Curtis Taylor of Greenville; three daughters, Sandy Grandi of Penn Laird, Jennifer Spitzer of Greenville and Melissa Taylor of Beaverton OR; stepson, Daniel Cook of New Hope. She enjoyed the blessing of 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday May 17, 2019 at Charlton and Groome, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Funeral Service will be held 11:00am on Saturday May 18, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 55 Round Hill School Rd Fort Defiance, conducted by Bishop Vincent R Drummer.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 16 to May 19, 2019