Mary M. Ritchie
Staunton - Mary Sue McDermott Ritchie, Susie to all who knew her, died peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the Legacy of North Augusta. She was born in Bishopville, SC on June 26, 1935 to Neil Daniel McDermott and Laura Garland. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Thomas Ritchie III. She is survived by her six children Susan Devine, Bret Ritchie, Ruth Dod, Sarah Fowler, Henry Thomas Ritchie IV, and Anna O'Connor. She deeply loved her twelve grandchildren Emma and Laura Devine; Leigh Anna, John, and Madelyn Dod, Blair Halterman and Bret Fowler; Emmerson and Henry Thomas Ritchie V, and Grace, Sarah Kate, and Laney O'Connor.
She cherished her friends with whom she played bridge and shopped. She loved all the best parts of her life - dessert and watching sports. She was always quick to forgive any wrong and focused on being positive and happy.
Her family is grateful for the kindness and care she received at The Legacy for the past two years and at Brightview at Baldwin Park before that.
A memorial service will be conducted at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 1:00pm on Monday, July 29th. Dessert will follow as Susie would want. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Valley Mission at 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton Virginia, 24401.
Published in The News Leader from July 11 to July 14, 2019