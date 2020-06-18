Mary Quinlan Lescure Burnley
Roanoke, Va. - Mary Quinlan Lescure Burnley of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born to Dolores and Waller Lescure in Harrisonburg, Virginia in February of 1944, she was the oldest of four children. The family resided in Richmond moving to Waynesboro and finally settling in Staunton. She was a member of the 1961 R.E. Lee High School graduating class. She attended Mount Saint Agnes College in Baltimore, completing her undergraduate degree at Madison College. She later achieved her Master's in Education from Radford University.
A lifelong and dedicated educator, Mrs. Burnley began her 30-year teaching career at Bedford Elementary School. She later moved to Cave Spring Junior High and then onto Green Valley Elementary in her role as Reading Specialist for the students of Roanoke County. During her tenure in the Roanoke County school system, she served on a variety of educational boards and committees both locally and at the state level. She was an active member of the Blue Ridge Reading Association.
Following her retirement in 2003, she continued to stay active in the educational community through PALS and other local programs. She served as a board member and as Chairman for the Roanoke Valley Schools Credit Union until its merger with RVCCU. No matter what the endeavor, she always had strong opinions that made her family, colleagues and friends think about the world around them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Seth Burnley Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Burnley Brooks and her husband, Charles H. Brooks; her son, Seth Burnley III and his wife, Marcelle; siblings, Elisabeth Bohnengel, William L. Lescure, and Barbara Stirewalt; grandchildren, Chloe and Sadie Stott; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom she loved fiercely.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details may be found at Oakey's online tribute site as plans are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to American Cancer Society, Green Valley Elementary Library, or to any philanthropic organization that touches you as much as she touched our lives and the lives of those in her community.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.