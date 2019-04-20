Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
Mary Dorsey
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
Visitation
Following Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
MARY R. DORSEY

Verona - Mary Jane (Rankin) Dorsey, 64, wife of Billy Joe Dorsey, of 191 Westgate Road, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

She was born February 10, 1955, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Jessie Willard and Betty Jane (Wolfe) Rankin.

Mrs. Dorsey was a home health aide.

She loved reading novels, was an avid book reader and had a passion for caring for others. She was the best home health aide who cared very much for her patients.

In addition to her husband, family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Kasi Small of Staunton; four step children, Tracy Dorsey (Judy) of Bickmore, West Virginia, Pamela Dorsey of Newton, North Carolina, Jomayne Holcomb (Gary) of Lizemores, West Virginia, and Casey Dorsey of Lizemores, West Virginia; two brothers, Norman Rankin and Bo Rankin (Vickie) of Stuarts Draft; two sisters, Kathy Garth (Randy) of South Carolina and Judy Stokes (Roger) of Craigsville; five step grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; a special granddaughter who they both loved very much, Chloe; a special grand dog, Nesta; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Chapel by Pastor Scott Jewell.

The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Shenandoah Hospice House, 111 N. Campus Drive, Fishersville, Va 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019
