Mary Ryan
Mary Ryan

Staunton - Mary Ryan, 107, of Staunton, passed away on October 14 in Fishersville.

Mrs. Ryan was born in Fairmont, North Carolina to Charity Andrews Rogers and D.Von Rogers on July 20, 1913. After graduating high school in Fairmont, she left home to attend nursing school at the Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, NJ. She finished training in 1934, and as a licensed R.N. became a head nurse. Post graduate studies in Obstetrics were completed in 1941. Mrs. Ryan subsequently worked as a nurse for over 50 years She married Thomas Vincent Ryan on September 7, 1947 in St. Vincent's Church in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Mrs. Ryan is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband.

Mrs. Ryan is survived by her children, Mary Frances Hosey (Larry); William Ryan; Dr. Thomas Ryan (Dr. Nadia Kuley): her grandchildren, James Hosey, Keith Hosey (Shannon,) Andrea Ryan, and Tommy Ryan.

Having a great-grandaughter, Kayla Hosey, brought her much joy.

Memorials may be given to the American Nurses Foundation, Coronavirus Response Fund @nursingworld.org.

The family of Mrs. Ryan wishes to extend sincere gratitude to those staff members who cared for her at King's Daughters, and especially to the nurses at Augusta Medical Center who provided such compassionate care in her final days. We would also like to thank extended family who gave love unconditionally and all those who remained steadfast friends over the years.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
5408862363
