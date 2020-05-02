Services
Mary V. Thompson


1928 - 2020
Mary V. Thompson Obituary
Mary V. Thompson

Staunton - Mary Linell (Vest) Thorn Thompson, 91, of Staunton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

Mrs.Thompson was born in Carlisle, West Virginia on June 5, 1928, a daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Mary Ellen (Harris) Vest.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Roadcap; four brothers and five sisters.

Surviving are three daughters, Linda Beathe of Weyers Cave, Barbara Hearn of Stuarts Draft, and Kay Dean and her husband Wayne of Mt. Sidney; a son, Ron Thorn and his wife Lisa of Staunton; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the Craigsville Community Cemetery by Pastor Peggy Packard.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2020
