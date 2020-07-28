Mary Waide Byrd
Staunton - Mary Waide (Frank) Byrd, 93, died Sunday (July 26, 2020) in Brightview Senior Living.
Born September 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Waide Hampton Frank and Madeline (Stockdale) Frank.
Mrs. Byrd was a graduate of Beverley Manor High School and Dunsmore Business College. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Westwood Animal Hospital for 25 years prior to retirement; and was previously employed as a free lance court reporter in Augusta and surrounding counties. Mrs. Byrd was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church where she taught the Ruth Dorcas Sunday school class for ten years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maurice "Reese" Byrd. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert W. and Melisa Byrd of Swoope; a brother, Gabe H. Frank of Swoope; two nephews, Mark Frank and wife Mary, and Todd Frank and companion Donna Goulette; great-nephew Jake Frank and wife Ashley; and great-great-nephew Mark Waide Frank.
Due to the family's concern regarding the COVID-19 scenario, the funeral services will be limited to a graveside event. The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30 in Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville, officiated by Pastor Luke Smith. Pallbearers will be Mark, Todd and Jake Frank, Dan Stogdale, Dr. Don Cromer, Ed Davies, Clay Sterrett and Richard Kirkland.
Memorials may be directed to the building fund of Linden Heights Baptist Church, 371 Linden Dr., Staunton, VA 24401; or to the Mosby Foundation, PO Box 1978, Staunton, VA 24402.
The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Brightview and Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their dedicated and thoughtful care.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.