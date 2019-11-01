|
|
Mason Lane
STUARTS DRAFT - Mason Lane of Stuarts Draft, 26, of Stuarts Draft went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
He was born November 25, 1992 in Charlottesville to Bradley Mason Lane and Jennifer Lee Hughes.
Mason graduated from Stuarts Draft High School. He loved spending time with his son and friends.
He had a passion for the Sheriff's department and campaigning for Donald Smith. He enjoyed making others laugh, physical fitness, and cheering for the San Francisco 49ers. Those who knew Mason, even just shortly, lost a shining light in their lives. He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend to anyone he met. Though we will miss him dearly, his joyful laugh and his charismatic spirit will stay with us until we meet again.
"It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For a part of us went with you, the day God called you home".
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am on Monday, November 5, 2019 at Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, VA 22939 conducted by Pastor Stacy Burkholder.
Active pallbearers are, Bob Lane, Chris Fretwell, Lucas Lane, Brian Welcher, Travis Hunter, Charles Andrews, Betsy Bolton and Corey Loan. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Augusta County Sheriff's Department.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, George "Buddy" Bolton and Bobby Darrell Lane, Sr. great uncle, William B. Bolton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step-father, Thomas Lee Hughes; Son, Jett Mason Lane; Siblings, Amber Loan and husband, Corey, Lucas Lane and wife, Taylor and step-brothers, Hunter and Morgan Hughes; nephews, Levi Loan, Samuel Loan, nieces, Adeline Lane, Ainsley Lane, aunts, Shannon Surratt, Lynn Aleshire and a special aunt, Betsy Bolton; uncles, Quinn Aleshire and Bob Lane, mother of his child, Edna Lane; grandmothers, Linda D. Bolton, Linda Page and Kendall Lane.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019