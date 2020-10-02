Matthew C. Zirkle
Verona - Matthew Carroll "Matt" Zirkle, 23, of Westgate Road, Verona passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his residence.
Matt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 24, 1997, a son of Melissa Renae Dull and Earl Preston Zirkle.
Matt was employed by Dr. Pepper Bottling Company as a merchandiser. He enjoyed all sports, playing video games, and helping to coach and mentor children beginning to play various sports.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Shane Wetzel.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Verona and father of Staunton is his step-mother, Angela Zirkle; two brothers, Cody T. Hughes and David W. Hartsook both of Staunton; maternal grandparents, Charles E. and Sandra Dull of Staunton; paternal grandparents, Barbara J. Sipe of Staunton and John J. Sipe of Stuarts Draft; nieces and nephew, Teagan Dull, Devon Rakes, Amber Shull, and Cayden Dull; uncle, Chuck A. Dull and wife Beverly; aunts, Teresa Zirkle and Lisa Rakes; and many extended family members.
A private memorial service will be conducted in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. William "Bill" Trice.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10038.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net