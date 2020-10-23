Max B. Miller III
LEXINGTON - Max Baer Miller III, beloved son of Max Baer Miller, Jr. of Staunton and Jenni Brook Dod of Lexington, passed this life on October 21ST in a vehicle accident.
Max, affectionately known as Scootchie his entire life, was 28 years of age. He was a graduate of Rockbridge County High School and attended Dabney Lancaster Community College. Scootchie pursued his childhood dream of being a rodeo cowboy and rode some tuff bulls during his eleven year career. Thereafter, he participated as a bull fighter with various rodeo companies throughout the southeast.
Scootchie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William Rader and Eleanor Bell Dod. Scootchie is survived by his parents and two loving sisters Courtney Branch-Clark and Brook Brown, brothers-in-law Vincent Branch-Clark and Adam Brown, two nieces Vaida and Vivica, who were the apple of his eye, nephews Gabe and Joseph, paternal grandparents Max Baer, Sr. and Goldie Massey Miller, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Scootchie also left behind a special friend Erica.
Scootchie was a kind and gentle soul with a brilliant smile who never met a stranger and was truly unforgettable. He took great pride in his vegetable gardens. Scootchie treasured his time on the golf course with his father and grandfather, and many days of hunting and fishing with friends. Scootchie had the swiftest moves on the dance floor and loved jam skating. Scootchie was the first third-generation member of the Staunton Elks Lodge #351.
A private graveside service will be held at Alpha and Omega Farm in Lexington, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life service shall be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Staunton Augusta Church Relief Association (SACRA) at 205 North Augusta Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
