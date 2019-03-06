|
Max H. Lockridge
Staunton - Max Houston Lockridge, 100, widower of Katherine Druin (Humphreys) Lockridge, formerly of Devon Road and most recently of The Legacy at North Augusta of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019