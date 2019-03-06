Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Lockridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max H. Lockridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Max H. Lockridge Obituary
Max H. Lockridge

Staunton - Max Houston Lockridge, 100, widower of Katherine Druin (Humphreys) Lockridge, formerly of Devon Road and most recently of The Legacy at North Augusta of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now