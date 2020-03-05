|
Maxine J. Chittum
Staunton - Maxine J. Chittum, 95, of Staunton, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.
She was born August 29, 1924 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Harvey F., Sr., Lula (Gaylor) Chittum.
She was a graduate of Charleston High School, Charleston, WV. She was also educated at Petersburg General Hospital (now Southside Regional Medical Center) School of Nursing, Petersburg, VA where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of the Cadet Student Army Nurse Corp.
During her nursing career she was employed by the Private Nurse Association of Norfolk, Stonewall Jackson Hospital, and Kings Daughters Hospital where she retired in 1989 after 38 ½ years of service. During her working years she was a member of District 9 Virginia Nurses Association.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where she served for many years in the Alter Guild and church library.
Family members include a niece, Karen Myers LaFon (Danny); two nephews, Dwight Myers and Robert Chittum (Natalia); sister-in-law, Cicely I. Chittum; two great nieces, Laurie Riley (David) and Christina LaFon; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey F. Chittum, Jr.; a sister; Margery Myers; a brother-in-law, Marshall Myers; and a nephew, Steve Chittum.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Kerrs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery the Rev. Norman Ramsey.
There will be no formal visitation.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020