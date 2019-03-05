|
|
Maxine J. Strickler
Staunton - Maxine Lee (Jones) Strickler, 87, of Staunton, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Royal Care Assisted Living in Staunton.
Mrs. Strickler was born on June 1, 1931 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Druen and Dorothy (Wiseman) Jones.
Maxine was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church and was retired from the Staunton School system with twenty years of service. Maxine loved her family, "especially her grandchildren", was a wonderful homemaker, and enjoyed cooking, reading and her pets.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Strickler was preceded in death by her first husband, Hunter Thomas Strickler, second husband, Harold Edsel Strickler; and a sister, Faye (Jones) Peck.
Surviving is a daughter, Beverley "Scottie" Linhoss and her husband Mark Edward of Fishersville; a son, Terry Bennett Strickler of Verona; four grandchildren, Brandon Hunter Strickler, Benjamin John Strickler and his wife Lacey, Bryan Conrad Linhoss and his wife Christi, and Adam Scott Linhoss; a number of nieces and nephews; and her pet dog, "Abby".
A Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor John M. Ward.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402 or the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, Virginia 22952.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019