Maynard Patterson
Stuarts Draft - Maynard L. Patterson, 94, a resident of Sherando, VA, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 12, 1926 in Clarksburg, WVA, son of Charles and Lillie (Merritt) Patterson.
He was retired from DuPont after 30 years of service.
Mr. Patterson served his country faithfully with the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Stuarts Draft VFW Post 9339.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Patterson; second wife, Katherine "Kitty" Worden Collins Patterson; son, Steve Patterson; and step-sons, Clifford Collins, Jr. and Michael R. Collins.
Left to cherish his memories are his son, Dicky Patterson and his wife Vickie of Sherando; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday evening, August 17th at McDow Funeral Home. The family kindly asks that those attending please wear a mask or face covering.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 18th at Sherando United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Earl Monroe.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, or to the Stuarts Draft VFW Post 9339.
