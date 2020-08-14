1/
Maynard Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maynard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maynard Patterson

Stuarts Draft - Maynard L. Patterson, 94, a resident of Sherando, VA, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 12, 1926 in Clarksburg, WVA, son of Charles and Lillie (Merritt) Patterson.

He was retired from DuPont after 30 years of service.

Mr. Patterson served his country faithfully with the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Stuarts Draft VFW Post 9339.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Patterson; second wife, Katherine "Kitty" Worden Collins Patterson; son, Steve Patterson; and step-sons, Clifford Collins, Jr. and Michael R. Collins.

Left to cherish his memories are his son, Dicky Patterson and his wife Vickie of Sherando; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday evening, August 17th at McDow Funeral Home. The family kindly asks that those attending please wear a mask or face covering.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 18th at Sherando United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Earl Monroe.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to the Stuarts Draft VFW Post 9339.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved