McKinley H. Burke
Swoope - McKinley Hall "Kenny" Burke, 75, husband of Helen (Wilcher) Burke of 348 Abbington Road, Swoope, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Mr. Burke was born on January 23, 1944 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Robert Franklin, Sr. and Elizabeth (Showalter) Burke.
Kenny was a member of the Southside Church of God and retired in 2005 from Wayne-Tex. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and all sports, especially those that involved his grandchildren. "Family was everything to Mr. Burke, especially being called "PawPaw" by his five wonderful grandchildren."
In addition to his wife of fifty-seven years, are two sons, Dale Thomas Burke of Staunton and Brian Keith Burke and his wife Deborah of Swoope; a daughter Crystal L. Wood and her husband Bob of Stuarts Draft; five grandchildren Leslie Edwards and her husband Gerald, Joseph and Isaac Wood, Maddie and Jay Burke; five brothers, Robert "Frank" Burke, Jr. of Staunton, Paul Burke of Craigsville, Ralph Burke of Roanoke, Scottie Burke of Augusta Springs, and Gene Burke of Rockbridge Baths; three sisters, Doris Sibold of Lexington, Judy Gum of Eagle Rock, and Janet Burke of Lexington; a special aunt, Martha Staples; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Phillip Morgan.
Burial will follow in the Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Steve Morgan, Joel Morgan, Gary Wilcher, Jimmy Burke, Pat Wilcher, and Clint Woods.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Keagy, Kyle Downs, Matt Mader, and Cody Desper.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Southside Church of God, 35 First Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or the Augusta Health Foundation, Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
The family would like to expend a special "Thank You" to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Mr. Burke's nurse, Laura.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from June 19 to June 22, 2019