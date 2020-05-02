|
Melanie Jane Allhiser
Harrisonburg - Melanie Jane Allhiser, 70, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Crimora, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Born in Harrisonburg on April 1, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Owen Richard and Jewell Stanley Dodson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Lee Allhiser, Jr.
Melanie loved NASCAR, visiting Smith Mountain Lake but above all spending time with her grandchildren. She could crochet and make anything and loved working in her flowers.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren at Crimora and was retired from Western State Hospital.
She is survived by her two daughters; Tina Back and her husband Gary of Staunton, Jamie Jones and her husband Jason of Harrisonburg; her beloved grandchildren Natalie Thornton, Haley Thornton and Connor Jones; a sister Judy Armstrong of Waynesboro; brother Kevin Dodson of Staunton; nieces and nephews Penny Gilbert, Candace Rankin, Brennen Gilbert, Hannah Dodson, Justin Armstrong, Sarah Judy; and her spoiled pooch Abbey.
The family will receive friends on Monday May 4,2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren in Crimora.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your local S.P.C.A.
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2020