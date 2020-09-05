1/1
Melvin D. Runion Jr.
MELVIN D. RUNION, JR.

Crozet - Melvin D. Runion, Jr., widower of Charlotte Roberta (Norcross) Runion, passed way on Friday August 28, 2020, at UVA.

Mr. Runion was born on October 9, 1953, a son of the late Melvin D. Runion, Sr. and Ruby Runion.

Melvin loved the outdoors and working on vehicles. He was a member of the Waynesboro and Verona Moose Lodges.

Survivors include four children, Kevin Daniel Norcross (Staci Lotts), Robin Ann Campbell, Gary Daniel Norcross, and Deborah Ann Glenn ( Michael Reeves-vina); eight grandchildren and one brother.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, one brother and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
